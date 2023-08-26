RiverDogs record 17 strikeouts, earn 6-4 victory over Augusta

North Augusta, SC - Gary Gill Hill, Trevor Martin and Gerlin Rosario combined for 17 strikeouts as the Charleston RiverDogs evened their series with Augusta GreenJackets on Friday night at SRP Park. The offense used a big fourth inning to emerge with 6-4 victory.

The teams have each won 11 games in the season series with two contests remaining.

The GreenJackets (23-29, 54-63) jumped on Gill Hill in his Charleston debut. Jace Grady worked a one-out walk and Drew Compton followed with a base hit to put two on. After a lineout by E.J. Exposito notched the second out, Will Verdung III and Kade Kern collected back-to-back RBI singles to give Augusta a 2-0 lead.

After being set down in order in the first frame, the RiverDogs (33-19, 60-58) capitalized on the wildness of Adam Shoemaker. The left-hander walked two of the first three batters in the inning to set the table. Raudelis Martinez poked a slow roller toward third that was overrun by Exposito for an infield hit that allowed Ryan Cermak to score from second. Another walk loaded the bases, before Shoemaker hit Cristopher Barete with a pitch to force in the tying run.

In the fourth, Barete dropped a single into shallow center field to begin a rally. A bunt single from Carlos Colmenarez and free pass to Brayden Taylor loaded the bases with one out. A wild pitch from reliever Estarlin Rodriguez handed the RiverDogs their first lead at 3-2. Cooper Kinney followed with an RBI single to center field that allowed the visitors to extend the margin to 5-2 when catcher Nick Clarno committed a throwing error later in the play.

Following three dominant innings on the mound from Martin, Augusta found a bit of footing in the sixth. With two outs, Exposition pulled a double to the left field corner and was joined on base by Verdung after he worked a walk. Kern came through again with his second RBI single of the night, allowing the GreenJackets to close within two.

The RiverDogs added one final insurance run in the top of the ninth. Colmenarez lined a leadoff single into center field and advanced to third on a ground-rule double off the bat of Kinney. Cermak’s chopper toward short was bobbled by Ambioris Tavarez, allowing Colmenarez to score without a throw.

Augusta used a pair of doubles in the bottom of the ninth to score one run and move the tying run to second base with two outs against Rosario. The right-hander struck out Tavarez to end the game. Rosario earned the save by allowing one run over 3.0 innings with seven strikeouts. Martin also whiffed seven while allowing a lone run in 4.0 innings to collect his ninth win. Gill Hill rebounded from the tough first inning to strike out the side in the second.

Colmenarez and Kinney paced the RiverDogs eight-hit effort with two hits each. Augusta finished with nine hits, three of them from Kern.

The series will continue Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. RHP Marcus Johnson (4-6, 3.78) is set to work for the RiverDogs with RHP Seth Keller (2-3, 5.91) lined up for the GreenJackets.

2023 playoff tickets are on sale now, along with season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park via //riverdogs.com/tickets. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.