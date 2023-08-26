SC Lottery
SCDNR offering free boat inspections for Labor Day Weekend

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will offer free boat inspections during...
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will offer free boat inspections during Labor Day Weekend to encourage safe boating.(WJHG)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will offer free boat inspections during Labor Day Weekend to encourage safe boating.

The agency will conduct the inspections between 10 a.m. and noon all three days of the holiday weekend.

Boating safety and enforcement officers will perform quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registrations. Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat. SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.

The inspections have been scheduled at the following locations:

Sept. 2:

  • Anderson County: Seneca Creek Landing, Lake Hartwell, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Berkeley County: William H. Dennis Landing, Tail Race Canal, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Charleston County: Remleys Point Landing, Charleston Harbor/Wando River/Cooper River, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Horry County: Johnny Causey Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, North Myrtle Beach, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam Landing, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Clarendon County: Alex Harvin Landing, Lake Marion, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • York County: Ebenezer Park Landing, Lake Wylie, 10 a.m. to Noon

Sept. 3:

  • Beaufort County: Grays Hill Landing, Broad River/Whale Branch, Beaufort, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Charleston County: Buck Hall Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, McClellanville, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Georgetown County: Carroll A. Campbell Landing, Sampit River, Georgetown, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Kershaw County: Clearwater Cove Landing, Lake Wateree, Camden, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Lexington County: Larry Koon Landing, Lake Murray, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Spartanburg County: Lake Bowen Landing, Inman, 10 a.m. to Noon

Sept. 4 (Labor Day):

  • Charleston County: Wappoo Cut Landing, Charleston, Intracoastal Waterway, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Clarendon County: Alex Harvin Landing, Lake Marion, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Colleton County: Colleton County Public Landing, Yemassee, Combahee River, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Horry County: Conway City Marina Landing, Waccamaw River, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam Landing: 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Oconee County: South Cove County Park Landing, Lake Keowee, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Orangeburg County: Santee State Park Landing, Lake Marion, 10 a.m. to Noon
  • York County: Ebenezer Park Landing, Lake Wylie, 10 a.m. to Noon

To report boating violations such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431 or dial #DNR on your cellphone.

