Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired for asking fans to take selfies

A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him his job. (WCCO, @ANMALONEY, LOCAL NEWS X, TMX, CELL PHONE STILLS,
By WCCO staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - A singalong security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s sold-out show in Minneapolis, but he said something he asked fans to do cost him his job.

The fulltime software engineer took the job with the vent security company Best nearly two years ago to get closer to sports.

“I thought, ‘Well, hey, I’ll still get my exposure to football, but I won’t have to be on the TV the whole time.’ So, I’ll just get this gig,” Denker described.

Denker is a longtime “Swiftie” and was excited to see he’d been assigned to work the floor of her tour stops in Minneapolis, a position some paid thousands of dollars to have.

But there was a catch.

Being security, Denker would have to keep his back turned to the superstar.

So he had an idea.

Denker handed pieces of papers to the crowd on the night two.

“Hi, I’m not allowed to use my phone at any point tonight. Can you please take a photo of me with Taylor Swift behind me and text it to my phone number? Thank you so much, and enjoy the show,” the small signs said.

The signs also caught the attention of his employer.

“I was under the impression that what I was doing was a by-the-books way to handle this and get some memories from the night, but HR didn’t really see it that way,” Denker said.

In a statement, Best’s parent company said, “We have clear company policies to which our staff are expected [to] adhere.”

Denker said even though he believes the company reacted harshly, he has no bad blood with them.

“Ultimately, Taylor Swift was right behind me and I was aware of it,” Denker said. “So, I was having the time of my life.”

Denker’s videos on TikTok have received more than 3 million views.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

