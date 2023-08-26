SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Shooting in Boston neighborhood wounds at least 7 people

Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers...
Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue, Torigian said. Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue, Torigian said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A shooting wounded at least seven people in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Saturday morning, police said.

All seven were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries, Officer Michael Torigian said.

“Firearms have been recovered and arrests have been made,” he said. “It’s an ongoing investigation.”

Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue, Torigian said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are investigating after a baby girl was found dead in a car in a high school parking...
Coroner confirms 16-month-old girl found dead in car on Daniel Island
Police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said the shooting is in the area of Dorchester Road and Leslie...
2 dead in possible home invasion, North Charleston police say
Crews were called to a pond on Pumpkinseed Drive around 7 p.m. for a report of a possible...
One dead after car found submerged in Johns Island pond
Deputies say a man armed with a hatchet robbed the Enmarket on Highway 178 and I-95 at Exit 82...
Deputies looking for man who robbed St. George convenience store with hatchet
Officials with Bishop England High School say classes are canceled Monday following a tragic...
Classes canceled following child’s death at Bishop England High School

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will offer free boat inspections during...
SCDNR offering free boat inspections for Labor Day Weekend
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts on a mission to the...
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Chicago police officers stand outside Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in...
Chicago police are investigating a shooting at a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will offer free boat inspections during...
VIDEO: SCDNR to conduct free Labor Day Weekend boat inspections