Two-vehicle crash on I-526 westbound left 1 injured

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one person was injured after a vehicle crash on I-526 westbound on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened on I-526 westbound at mile marker 13, causing the right lane to be blocked, before being reopened at 4:17 p.m., SCDOT says.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Sgt. Craig Dubose says.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.