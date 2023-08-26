SC Lottery
Two-vehicle crash on I-526 westbound left 1 injured

The South Carolina Department of Transportation
The Charleston Police Department says one person was injured after a vehicle crash on I-526 westbound on Saturday afternoon.(live 5)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one person was injured after a vehicle crash on I-526 westbound on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened on I-526 westbound at mile marker 13, causing the right lane to be blocked, before being reopened at 4:17 p.m., SCDOT says.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Sgt. Craig Dubose says.

