Very hot weekend, tropical disturbance could bring wet weather next week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a very hot and humid start to our weekend! We expect a lot of sunshine today to heat the temperatures into the mid to upper 90s inland, near 90 degrees at the beaches. Heat index values will peak between 105-110° this afternoon.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 96.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Storms. High 93.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Storms. High 90.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.

