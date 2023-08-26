SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Very hot weekend, tropical disturbance could bring wet weather next week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a very hot and humid start to our weekend! We expect a lot of sunshine today to heat the temperatures into the mid to upper 90s inland, near 90 degrees at the beaches. Heat index values will peak between 105-110° this afternoon.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 96.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Storms. High 93.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Storms. High 90.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are investigating after a baby girl was found dead in a car in a high school parking...
Coroner confirms 16-month-old girl found dead in car on Daniel Island
Police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said the shooting is in the area of Dorchester Road and Leslie...
2 dead in possible home invasion, North Charleston police say
Crews were called to a pond on Pumpkinseed Drive around 7 p.m. for a report of a possible...
One dead after car found submerged in Johns Island pond
Deputies say a man armed with a hatchet robbed the Enmarket on Highway 178 and I-95 at Exit 82...
Deputies looking for man who robbed St. George convenience store with hatchet
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is reporting a crash in the westbound lanes of the Wando...
Crash on Wando Bridge cleared

Latest News

The disturbance is showing signs of organization and has a 90% chance of developing over the...
FIRST ALERT: Disturbance poised to develop and head north toward southeast US
Computer models show a disturbance in the northwestern Caribbean Sea developing into a strong...
VIDEO: Disturbance likely to develop in gulf before heading toward southeast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Watching the tropics, excessive heat for Saturday
Here's a look at your First Alert weekend weather forecast with Meteorologist Stephanie Sine!
SYNCBAK: Your Saturday forecast - clipped version