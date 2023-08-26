Very hot weekend, tropical disturbance could bring wet weather next week!
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a very hot and humid start to our weekend! We expect a lot of sunshine today to heat the temperatures into the mid to upper 90s inland, near 90 degrees at the beaches. Heat index values will peak between 105-110° this afternoon.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 96.
SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Storms. High 93.
MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Storms. High 90.
TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.
