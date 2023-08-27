Dorchester County deputies warn of arrest warrant phone scam

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a scam that cost one victim thousands of dollars.

An incident report states a victim received a call from a number identified as 843-695-9003 from a caller who identified himself as “Capt. Smith.” The called told the victim there were three warrants for her arrest because she had missed jury duty.

Deputies said the caller then convinced her to withdraw $3,500 and deposit it into a kiosk machine in St. Stephen. The caller called again asking for more money.

When a deputy confronted them on the phone, they continued to claim they were with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, but later called claiming to be with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

The report states the call service is set up with the Dorchester County name and people identifying themselves as officers. Other names being used are “Sgt. Brooks” and “Lt. Rheas.”

Lt. Rick Carson said the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will never call you about a warrant and the sheriff’s office does not collect money for a fine.

If you have been a victim of the scam or have received a similar call, contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-832-0300.

