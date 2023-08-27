FIRST ALERT: Effects of tropical depression expected this week in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the season’s tenth tropical depression of the year churns in the Gulf of Mexico, the Lowcountry is preparing to feel its effects beginning in the middle of the week.

The Live 5 Weather team declared First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday of this week because of the possibility that the system, which could be Tropical Storm Idalia or even Hurricane Idalia by Monday, could affect the Lowcountry.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION 10: Here is the latest as of 5 AM Sunday. Tropical Depression 10 is forecast to become Tropical Storm Idalia later today and will likely strengthen to a hurricane before making landfall somewhere in Florida. This storm will weaken as it moves inland and north. pic.twitter.com/xncqSfOjfv — Joey Sovine Live 5 (@JoeySovine) August 27, 2023

At 5 a.m. Sunday, the center of Tropical Depression Ten was located near latitude 20.1 North, longitude 86.8 West and was moving toward the south near 5 mph, and it is likely to meander near the Yucatan Channel through early Monday.

But a faster motion toward the north or north-northeast is expected later on Monday, bringing the system over the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph with higher gusts. The depression is expected to become a tropical storm later on Sunday and a hurricane by Tuesday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb or 29.56 inches.

As for the First Alert Weather Day declaration, Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the forecast from the National Hurricane Center continues to place the entire Lowcountry in the “cone of uncertainty” for the middle of the week. That cone represents the area where the storm is most expected to be.

When it strengthens into a tropical storm, it will take the name Idalia, becoming the ninth named storm of this year’s hurricane season. At the very least, even it if makes landfall and stays west of South Carolina, it has the potential to become a rainmaker for the Lowcountry as it weakens after a Gulf Coast landfall.

Franklin strengthens to hurricane, could bring stronger wave action at coastline

Hurricane Franklin continues to churn well off the Atlantic Coast and is forecast to continue north into the Atlantic and develop into a hurricane before fizzling out.

At 6 a.m. Sunday, the center of Hurricane Franklin was located near latitude 24.7 North, longitude 68.7 West and was moving toward the northwest near 8 mph.

A turn toward the north-northwest is expected later on Sunday, followed by a northward and north-northeastward motion into the early part of the week.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 90 mph with higher gusts. Rapid strengthening is forecast over the next 24 hours, and Franklin could become a major hurricane by Sunday night. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 973 mb or 28.74 inches.

Sovine said the current projections show the storm staying about 800 miles off the South Carolina coast over the weekend and early into the new week as it passes by.

The only direct impact to expect is increased wave action over Monday and Tuesday. That could raise the risk of rip currents after this weekend, he said.

Rip currents can put even experienced swimmers in danger. When you hear about an increased risk for them, here's what that means.

