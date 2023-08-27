SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Ten likely to strengthen, could impact our area Wednesday!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS have been issued for Wednesday and Thursday as we watch for possible impacts from Tropical Depression Ten which is likely to become Tropical Storm Idalia later today.

In the meantime, sunshine will mix with clouds today yielding temperatures in the low 90s inland today with beaches in the upper 80s. Because of swell arriving at our coast from distant Hurricane Franklin, we do have a moderate risk of rip currents at our beaches today! Otherwise, be on the lookout for isolated showers and storms this afternoon and evening with the best chance of rain across inland areas. Storms will continue to be hit or miss through Monday before increasing by the middle of the week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 92.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Storms. High 90.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with Rain Possible. Breezy. High 85.

THURSDAY: AM Rain/Wind Possible. High 83.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High 84.

Tropical depression & a cold front could bring wet weather next week!