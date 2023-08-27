FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Idalia forms, Franklin now a Cat. 2 hurricane

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Data from hurricane hunters confirmed Sunday afternoon that Tropical Depression Ten strengthened into Tropical Storm Idalia.

Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist Joey Sovine said hurricane hunters are flying through the storm for the first time Sunday afternoon to collect new data.

The Live 5 Weather team declared First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday of this week because of the possibility that the system, which could become Hurricane Idalia by Monday, could affect the Lowcountry.

⚠️FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Idalia has formed in the NW Caribbean!



Hurricane Hunter aircraft have found winds strong enough to upgrade Tropical Depression Ten to Tropical Storm Idalia(ee-DAL-ya). pic.twitter.com/lRhP9l6dRQ — Joey Sovine Live 5 (@JoeySovine) August 27, 2023

At 11 a.m. Sunday, the center of Tropical Storm Idalia was located near latitude 19.9 North, longitude 85.8 West and the depression is moving toward the east near 2 mph. Forecasters expect it to meander near the Yucatan Channel through Sunday night. A faster motion toward the north is expected on Monday, bringing the system over the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Idalia is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Tuesday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 996 mb or 29.56 inches.

The center of the forecast track has the system moving through the center of the Lowcountry, but the “cone of uncertainty,” which extends to the east and west of that line includes all of South Carolina.

Even it if Idalia makes landfall in Florida and stays west of South Carolina, it has the potential to become a rainmaker for the Lowcountry as it weakens.

Franklin now a Category 2 hurricane, could bring stronger wave action at coastline

Hurricane Franklin strengthened further to a Category 2 hurricane Sunday and is expected to become a Category 3 storm by Monday. If it reaches that level of strength, it would be classified as a major hurricane.

At noon, the center of Hurricane Franklin was located near latitude 25.1 North, longitude 69.3 West and was moving toward the north-northwest near 8 mph. This motion will continue through Sunday, followed by a northward and north-northeastward motion into the early part of the week.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast, and Franklin could become a major hurricane later Sunday afternoon or Sunday night. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 971 mb based on data from aircraft reconnaissance or 28.68 inches.

While Franklin will stay well away from the southeastern U.S. coastline, it will produce increased wave action this week and could increase the risk of rip currents this week.

Rip currents can put even experienced swimmers in danger. When you hear about an increased risk for them, here's what that means.

