Georgetown Co. Schools superintendent addresses fight, shooting at high school

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County School District superintendent has released a statement to its families and employees following a fight and shooting at a high school football game on Friday night.

In his statement, Superintendent Keith Price says that after both teams left the field at halftime of a Georgetown High School football game, a fight broke out between a small group of students near the concession that drew a big crowd. The Georgetown Police Department and high school administrators then gained control of the incident.

A few minutes later, shots were fired in the parking lot outside the stadium as officers were still addressing the people involved in the fight, Price stated.

After the police department and the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office made sure that the area was safe and secure, a decision was made to end the game early and clear the stadium, the statement continued.

Price stated that one person had been identified by the police department as the person responsible for firing the shots and noted that he was not a student in the school district.

Tyrell Douglas Handy is wanted on charges of aggravated breach of peace, discharging a firearm in the city limits, malicious injury to personal property and possession of a weapon on school property, Capt. Nelson Brown says.

Price’s statement went on to say that anyone who was involved in the fight would be charged and issued school consequences as well:

“While the motivation behind Friday night’s incidents remains unclear, we are working with the GPD to provide as much information as possible and are acting in accordance with their recommendations and direction. Any students identified as being involved in the fight will be charged and issued school consequences in accordance with the district’s discipline policy, including being barred from attending any future GCSD athletic events as fans.”

No one was injured in either incident, Price stated. He also noted that he is reviewing the district’s protocols with law enforcement to determine what more could be done to increase safety and security at its athletic events.

Anyone with information on Handy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown Police Detective Bordner at 843-545-4355, or call the Georgetown Police Tip Line at 843-545-4400.

