Georgetown County deputy fired after being arrested for DUI, sheriff's office says

Adam Paxton
Adam Paxton(Georgetown County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgetown County deputy has been fired after being arrested for driving under the influence early Sunday.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Adam Paxton was stopped on Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet by another deputy at around 1:30 a.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was then notified and the case was turned over to them, leading to the DUI charges.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said Paxton was a member of the GCSO Narcotics Unit. He was terminated by Sheriff Carter Weaver following his arrest.

“I am very proud of our Uniform Patrol Division because it shows no one is above the law. That’s our culture here,” Weaver said in a statement.

WMBF News has reached out to the South Carolina Highway Patrol for more information about Paxton’s arrest.

