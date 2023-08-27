SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Haley schedules campaign event in North Charleston

Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will meet voters this Thursday during a presidential campaign stop.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will meet voters this Thursday during a presidential campaign stop.

Haley will host a meet-and-greet event at Holy City Brewery to meet with supporters.

The brewery is located at 1021 Aragon Ave. and those who attend will meet her in the brewery’s porter room.

The event is free, but registration is required.

Click here to register at the campaign stop’s Eventbrite page.

The meet-and-greet begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has determined what contributed to the death of a baby...
Coroner: High heat contributed to death of 16-month-old
Crews were called to a pond on Pumpkinseed Drive around 7 p.m. for a report of a possible...
One dead in car found submerged in Johns Island pond
Tropical Depression Ten formed Saturday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico. It is projected to...
FIRST ALERT: Effects of tropical depression expected this week in Lowcountry
Officials with Bishop England High School say classes are canceled Monday following a tragic...
Classes canceled following child’s death at Bishop England High School
Police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said the shooting is in the area of Dorchester Road and Leslie...
2 dead in possible home invasion, North Charleston police say

Latest News

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a scam that cost one victim...
Dorchester County deputies warn of arrest warrant phone scam
Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will meet voters this Thursday...
VIDEO: Nikki Haley schedules 2024 campaign event Thursday in North Charleston
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a scam that cost one victim...
VIDEO: Dorchester Co. deputies warn about arrest warrant phone scam
The annual Boyz to Men Conference teaches boys in the Charleston area about alternatives and...
Lowcountry conference hosts 6th year of empowering boys navigating into manhood