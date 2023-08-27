SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man killed, several injured in overnight shooting in Louisville

300 block of Market Street
300 block of Market Street(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A shooting near a Louisville restaurant and bar early Sunday left one man dead and five others injured by gunshots, according to WAVE.

Police said it happened around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of Market Street. Officers arrived and found one man dead. He died before he could be taken to the hospital, police said.

WAVE News spoke to the mother of the victim, who identified him as 37-year-old Terrance Bethel.

The mother said Bethel is a father and has a 10-year-old daughter.

Terrance Bethel, 37
Terrance Bethel, 37(Family Picture)

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said two other men and three women were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

One of the men is in critical condition. The rest are expected to survive their injuries.

Mitchell said a seventh victim was found at Jewish Hospital. The condition of the patient is unknown.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has determined what contributed to the death of a baby...
Coroner: High heat contributed to death of 16-month-old
Crews were called to a pond on Pumpkinseed Drive around 7 p.m. for a report of a possible...
One dead in car found submerged in Johns Island pond
Tropical Depression Ten formed Saturday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico. It is projected to...
FIRST ALERT: Effects of tropical depression expected this week in Lowcountry
Officials with Bishop England High School say classes are canceled Monday following a tragic...
Classes canceled following child’s death at Bishop England High School
Police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said the shooting is in the area of Dorchester Road and Leslie...
2 dead in possible home invasion, North Charleston police say

Latest News

A Lowcountry not-for-profit group is sponsoring a Narcan giveaway Thursday in Goose Creek to...
Narcan handout, training sessions scheduled in Goose Creek, Charleston
FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special...
A US Marine Osprey crashes during drills in Australia, killing 3 and injuring 20, some critically
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
Russia says it confirmed Wagner leader Prigozhin died in a plane crash
The Berkeley County School District alerted parents over the weekend that after issues with a...
Berkeley Co. School District discourages use of bus app amid problems