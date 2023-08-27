SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Many Americans say they’ve interacted with deceased family members in dreams, study says

FILE - Many Americans say they've interacted with deceased family members in dreams, according...
FILE - Many Americans say they've interacted with deceased family members in dreams, according to a recent study.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than half of Americans say they have interacted with deceased relatives, according to a study.

The Pew Research Center recently surveyed more than 5,000 adults in the United States and 53% reported ever having been visited by a dead relative in dreams of “some other form.”

Forty-four percent said they experienced one of the following in the past year: feeling a dead relative’s presence, telling a late family member about their lives or having a deceased relative communicate with them.

Researchers say the survey included responses from “Americans of all religious backgrounds,” including Buddhists, Jews and Muslims.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has determined what contributed to the death of a baby...
Coroner: High heat contributed to death of 16-month-old
Crews were called to a pond on Pumpkinseed Drive around 7 p.m. for a report of a possible...
One dead in car found submerged in Johns Island pond
Tropical Depression Ten formed Saturday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico. It is projected to...
FIRST ALERT: Effects of tropical depression expected this week in Lowcountry
Officials with Bishop England High School say classes are canceled Monday following a tragic...
Classes canceled following child’s death at Bishop England High School
Police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said the shooting is in the area of Dorchester Road and Leslie...
2 dead in possible home invasion, North Charleston police say

Latest News

A Lowcountry not-for-profit group is sponsoring a Narcan giveaway Thursday in Goose Creek to...
Narcan handout, training sessions scheduled in Goose Creek, Charleston
FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special...
A US Marine Osprey crashes during drills in Australia, killing 3 and injuring 20, some critically
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
Russia says it confirmed Wagner leader Prigozhin died in a plane crash
The Berkeley County School District alerted parents over the weekend that after issues with a...
Berkeley Co. School District discourages use of bus app amid problems