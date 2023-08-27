SC Lottery
Narcan handout, training sessions scheduled in Goose Creek, Charleston

A Lowcountry not-for-profit group is sponsoring a Narcan giveaway Thursday in Goose Creek to coincide with International Overdose Awareness Day.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Kennedy Center will host the event at the Goose Creek Graffiti Park, located at 104A Red Bank Road, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

The Kennedy Center Prevention Department and the Partnership for Success will provide Narcan, which is the brand name for naloxone, a drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration to stop an overdose from opioids like heroin, morphine, oxycodone and fentanyl from becoming deadly.

“IOAD is a day to remember those we have lost to overdose, acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind, and renew our commitment to end overdoses in Berkeley County,” Kennedy Center Executive Director Where Hutto said.

During the event, Lowcountry graffiti artists will be spray painting the graffiti park wall with symbols and messages of overdose awareness. Friends and family members who have had loved ones affected by overdoses will have the chance to write their loved one’s name or words of hope on the wall.

Deterra pouches to be used to dispose of unused medications will also be handed out, along with community resource information on overdose prevention and available treatment and support services.

Charleston Police continue hosting Narcan training sessions

The Charleston Police Department, meanwhile, is holding training sessions on administering Narcan in an emergency situation. The most recent training took place last Thursday night.

Three more such training sessions are scheduled:

  • Sept. 14, 6 p.m. - Otranto Road Library
  • Sept. 21, 6 p.m. - Downtown Main Library/Calhoun Street
  • Sept. 28, 6 p.m. - St. Paul’s Hollywood Library

Click here to register for one of the training sessions.

