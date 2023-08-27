RiverDogs bend but don’t break in 8-7 thriller with Augusta

North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets scored the final six runs of the night, but it was the Charleston RiverDogs who had built a large enough cushion to emerge with an 8-7 win on Saturday at SRP Park. The teams combined for 24 hits in the contest. The RiverDogs magic number to clinch a playoff berth has been reduced to six.

Facing Seth Keller, a pitcher that held them hitless over 5.1 innings in July, the RiverDogs (34-19, 61-58) enjoyed a quick start to the night. Carlos Colmenarez was hit by a pitch to open the game and went to second on a wild pitch. Ryan Cermak drove him in immediately with a single to left field. Cermak was caught stealing on the first pitch to Cooper Kinney, who eventually singled. Ryan Spikes worked a walk as the first four batters reached safely, but Charleston settled for one run.

Marcus Johnson was dominant in the first two innings, before Augusta (23-30, 54-64) came to life in the third. Tyler Collins ripped a triple off the right field wall to begin the attack with one out. On the very next pitch, Cam Magee tied the game with a single up the middle.

The RiverDogs put up a crooked number and chased Keller from the game in the fourth. The frame began with a walk from Jhon Diaz, who quickly stole second base. Following a pop out from Odalys Peguero, the next four batters each singled with Cristopher Barete, Raudelis Martinez and Colmenarez each driving in a run to hand Charleston a 4-1 lead.

That advantage swelled to 8-1 in the next inning. The RiverDogs sent nine batters to the plate, collecting four hits in a four-run fifth inning. Spikes worked a walk at the outset of the stanza and Diaz followed with a double to put a pair in scoring position. Peguero added a run with a sacrifice fly and Barete widened the gap to 6-1 with another run-scoring single. Two walks and a double loaded the bases with two outs, as the RiverDogs continued to put pressure on the GreenJackets bullpen. Cermak cashed in again by rolling a two-run single in between short and third to cap the inning.

The game was far from over, with the GreenJackets putting together two big innings before the final out was recorded. Prior to Johnson’s departure midway through the sixth inning, Augusta grabbed three runs against the right-hander in the fifth. Jace Grady drove in two with a double and Drew Compton added another with an RBI single. Down 8-4 when the eighth inning began, the home team scored three more against Junior William. The inning ended with William striking out Cam Magee with the tying run at second base.

Jack Hartman retired the side in order in the ninth to end the game and register his second save. Johnson earned the win after scattering seven hits over 5.2 innings. Jackson Lancaster and Neraldo Catalina combined to retire all four hitters they faced early in the middle part of the contest.

Cermak and Barete each posted three hits for the RiverDogs. Cermak drove in three runs and Barete added two RBI. Kinney and Angel Mateo finished with two hits each. For Augusta, Magee, Tyler Collins and Will Verdung III all chipped in two of the squad’s 11 hits.

The final match-up of the season between the two sides will occur on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. LHP Ian Seymour (1-0, 2.00) will return to the mound for his second start of the series. He will face off against RHP Lucas Braun (0-1, 0.73) of Augusta.

