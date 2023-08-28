SC Lottery
17-year-old charged with DUI in deadly Hollywood crash

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a “serious collision” has closed Highway 174 south...
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a teen is charged in a deadly crash that left a 60-year-old woman dead.

Paige Marie Postell, 17, of Ravenel, is charged with felony DUI resulting in death, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

The charge stems from the deadly head-on crash on Highway 174 near Toogoogdoo Road in Hollywood on July 16. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Francene Gibbs, 60, of Hollywood.

A Chevrolet sedan, driven by Postell, was traveling on High 174 when it crossed the center line and collided with a Ford sedan driven by Gibbs. Reports state the crash happened around 7:30 a.m.

Four others were taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Knapp said.

According to an arrest affidavit, officials conducted a SLED blood kit on Postell at the hospital after the crash. Results showed that her blood alcohol levels were 0.099 and 6.2 nanograms of THC were in her system.

Postell was arrested Saturday. She was booked at the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center on the general sessions charge.

