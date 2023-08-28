SC Lottery
City of Charleston to begin initial preps for Tropical Storm Idalia

The City of Charleston says they will soon begin their preparations for Tropical Storm Idalia,...
The City of Charleston says they will soon begin their preparations for Tropical Storm Idalia, which is scheduled to impact the Lowcountry later this week.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says they will soon begin their preparations for Tropical Storm Idalia, which is scheduled to impact the Lowcountry later this week.

City of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Interim Police Chief Chito Walker, Fire Chief Daniel Curia, Emergency Management Director Ben Almquist and other city officials are expected to take part in a news conference at 4 p.m., Monday.

As of the 11 a.m. advisory, Idalia is centered around 80 miles south-southwest of the western tip of Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour.

READ MORE: FIRST ALERT: Idalia to impact Lowcountry midweek, forecast to become hurricane near Cuba

The National Hurricane Center projects Idalia will strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane before impacting the Florida Panhandle. It is then forecasted to weaken into a tropical storm before arriving in the Lowcountry.

Last year, Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 1 system near Georgetown, bringing heavy flooding and strong winds to the Lowcountry.

