City of Charleston offers public an opportunity to speak to local leaders

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city is offering you the chance to meet your local leaders and get a better understanding of how exactly the city operates.

Charleston’s Business & Neighborhood Services Division is taking an innovative step towards community engagement with its “Local Government 101″ event.

Those who come to the event will hear from senior-level staff representing various city departments.

The participating departments include:

Planning, Preservation, & Sustainability

Traffic & Transportation

Police

Clerk of Council

Housing & Community Development

Livability & Tourism

Parks

Public Service

Budget, Finance, and Revenue Collections

Recreation

IT/GIS

Stormwater

Fire

Each speaker will shed light on their department’s objectives, responsibilities, and functions, to help people in the area get a better understanding of Charleston’s inner workings.

Business & Neighborhood Services Director Meg Thompson says this event will give officials the opportunity to have a direct conversation with community members.

“So, the idea here is to have a level of transparency about how the city operates and give residents the tools they need to address issues that may come up and also put a human face to the city organization like these are the people behind the scenes getting the work done for you,” Thompson said.

The event is Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Gaillard Center. The city does encourage you to register for the event ahead of time.

Click here for the registration link.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.