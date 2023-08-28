City of Charleston offers public an opportunity to speak to local leaders
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city is offering you the chance to meet your local leaders and get a better understanding of how exactly the city operates.
Charleston’s Business & Neighborhood Services Division is taking an innovative step towards community engagement with its “Local Government 101″ event.
Those who come to the event will hear from senior-level staff representing various city departments.
The participating departments include:
- Planning, Preservation, & Sustainability
- Traffic & Transportation
- Police
- Clerk of Council
- Housing & Community Development
- Livability & Tourism
- Parks
- Public Service
- Budget, Finance, and Revenue Collections
- Recreation
- IT/GIS
- Stormwater
- Fire
Each speaker will shed light on their department’s objectives, responsibilities, and functions, to help people in the area get a better understanding of Charleston’s inner workings.
Business & Neighborhood Services Director Meg Thompson says this event will give officials the opportunity to have a direct conversation with community members.
“So, the idea here is to have a level of transparency about how the city operates and give residents the tools they need to address issues that may come up and also put a human face to the city organization like these are the people behind the scenes getting the work done for you,” Thompson said.
The event is Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Gaillard Center. The city does encourage you to register for the event ahead of time.
Click here for the registration link.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.