SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

City of Charleston offers public an opportunity to speak to local leaders

The city is offering you the chance to meet your local leaders and get a better understanding of how exactly the city operates.
By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city is offering you the chance to meet your local leaders and get a better understanding of how exactly the city operates.

Charleston’s Business & Neighborhood Services Division is taking an innovative step towards community engagement with its “Local Government 101″ event.

Those who come to the event will hear from senior-level staff representing various city departments.

The participating departments include:

  • Planning, Preservation, & Sustainability
  • Traffic & Transportation
  • Police
  • Clerk of Council
  • Housing & Community Development
  • Livability & Tourism
  • Parks
  • Public Service
  • Budget, Finance, and Revenue Collections
  • Recreation
  • IT/GIS
  • Stormwater
  • Fire

Each speaker will shed light on their department’s objectives, responsibilities, and functions, to help people in the area get a better understanding of Charleston’s inner workings.

Business & Neighborhood Services Director Meg Thompson says this event will give officials the opportunity to have a direct conversation with community members.

“So, the idea here is to have a level of transparency about how the city operates and give residents the tools they need to address issues that may come up and also put a human face to the city organization like these are the people behind the scenes getting the work done for you,” Thompson said.

The event is Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Gaillard Center. The city does encourage you to register for the event ahead of time.

Click here for the registration link.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first watches related to tropical storm and potential hurricane conditions have been issued...
FIRST ALERT: Watches issued in Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia’s approach
Betty Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part...
Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’
Family and friends gathered at MUSC this weekend to remember the life of a young man giving a...
Loved ones hold Honor Walk for Lowcountry man donating life-saving organ
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has determined what contributed to the death of a baby...
Coroner: High heat contributed to death of 16-month-old
FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special...
A US Marine Osprey crashes during drills in Australia, killing 3 and injuring 20, some critically

Latest News

A group that advocates for a public education system that supports everyone regardless of...
VIDEO: Advocacy group to host panel discussing inclusive public education
The city is offering you the chance to meet your local leaders and get a better understanding...
VIDEO: City of Charleston offers public an opportunity to speak to local leaders
In some South Carolina schools, teachers cannot reference gender terms or use materials that...
Advocacy group to host panel discussing inclusive public education
Dozens of community members in the Lowcountry gathered on Sunday for a Back-to-School Clothing...
Nonprofits encourage sustainability, support for LGBTQ+ youth at Back-to-School Swap