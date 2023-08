CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on Maybank Highway has the roadway down to one lane Monday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened on Maybank Highway at Headquarters Plantation Drive.

The agency said the crash involved injuries.

🚨 Another traffic alert 🚨 Maybank Hwy. at Headquarters Plantation Dr. is down to one lane. Officers are on scene working a vehicle collision with reported injuries. PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY! #chsnews #chstrfc — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) August 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.