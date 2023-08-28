FIRST ALERT: Idalia intensifying as it approaches Cuba

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center issued the first watches for portions of the Florida coastline with Tropical Storm Idalia expected to arrive there by Tuesday.

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for the Gulf coast of Florida from Chokoloskee to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay. A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the Gulf coast of Florida from Englewood to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the Gulf coast of Florida south of Englewood to Chokoloskee and for the Dry Tortugas.

Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist Joey Sovine said hurricane hunters who flew into the storm for the first time Sunday afternoon reported data that led to the tropical depression being upgraded to tropical storm strength.

Sovine said Monday morning that forecasts now show Idalia approaching major hurricane status at it nears the Florida Gulf coast Tuesday night. The storm is expected to impact Charleston on Wednesday and Thursday.

Portions of the west coast of Florida, the Florida panhandle and Georgia could see 4 to 8 inches of rainfall from Tuesday into Thursday with isolated totals of 10 inches. Heavy rainfall is likely to spread into portions of the Carolinas by Wednesday into Thursday.

The Live 5 Weather team declared First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday.

⚠️FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Idalia has formed in the NW Caribbean!



Hurricane Hunter aircraft have found winds strong enough to upgrade Tropical Depression Ten to Tropical Storm Idalia(ee-DAL-ya). pic.twitter.com/lRhP9l6dRQ — Joey Sovine Live 5 (@JoeySovine) August 27, 2023

At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Idalia was located near latitude 20.1 North, longitude 85.2 West. Idalia is moving toward the north near 7 mph. A continued northward motion will bring the center of Idalia near or over western Cuba Monday night and over the extreme southeastern Gulf of Mexico early Tuesday.

On the forecast track, Idalia is forecast to increase in forward speed and turn north-northeastward over the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and reach the Gulf coast of Florida on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph with higher gusts. Idalia is forecast to become a hurricane later today and a dangerous major hurricane over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico by early Wednesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 989 mb or 29.21 inches.

Portions of Florida face the possibility of storm surge ranging from 1 to 2 feet in the Florida Keys to as high as 7 to 11 feet from the Aucilla River to Chassahowitzka, The Tampa Bay area could see 4 to 7 feet of storm surge.

Hurricane conditions are possible within the hurricane watch area by late Tuesday or Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions possible by Tuesday.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

Franklin now a Category 2 hurricane, could bring stronger wave action at coastline

Hurricane Franklin strengthened further to a Category 2 hurricane Sunday and is expected to become a Category 3 storm by Monday. If it reaches that level of strength, it would be classified as a major hurricane.

At noon, the center of Hurricane Franklin was located near latitude 25.1 North, longitude 69.3 West and was moving toward the north-northwest near 8 mph. This motion will continue through Sunday, followed by a northward and north-northeastward motion into the early part of the week.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast, and Franklin could become a major hurricane later Sunday afternoon or Sunday night. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 971 mb based on data from aircraft reconnaissance or 28.68 inches.

While Franklin will stay well away from the southeastern U.S. coastline, it will produce increased wave action this week and could increase the risk of rip currents this week.

Rip currents can put even experienced swimmers in danger. When you hear about an increased risk for them, here's what that means.

