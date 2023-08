FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Idalia to bring impacts to our area midweek!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS have been issued for Wednesday and Thursday for impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia that could be felt here in the Lowcountry.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.

WEDNESDAY: Rain Likely. Breezy/Windy Conditions. High 82.

THURSDAY: AM Rain/Breezy. Clearing. High 81.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 83.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 85.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 89.

LABOR DAY: Partly Cloudy. High 91.

