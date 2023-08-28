SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry men arrested on child porn charges

Robert Arthur Petit Sr., 78, of Mount Pleasant, is charged with four counts of third-degree...
Robert Arthur Petit Sr., 78, of Mount Pleasant, is charged with four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says two men from the Lowcountry are facing a total of five charges in unrelated cases stemming from child pornographic material.

Robert Arthur Petit Sr., 78, of Mount Pleasant, is charged with four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor; and Frank Michael Jones Jr., 33, of Bonneau, is charged with one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant and Goose Creek Police Departments made the arrests after they received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Petit was arrested on Thursday and Jones was arrested on Saturday, investigators say.

Each count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

A booking photo of Jones was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forecasters now believe Idalia could make landfall in Florida as a major hurricane.
FIRST ALERT: Idalia to impact Lowcountry midweek, forecast to become hurricane near Cuba
Betty Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part...
Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’
Crews were called to a pond on Pumpkinseed Drive around 7 p.m. for a report of a possible...
Man found dead in submerged car in Johns Island pond identified
Family and friends gathered at MUSC this weekend to remember the life of a young man giving a...
Loved ones hold Honor Walk for Lowcountry man donating life-saving organ
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has determined what contributed to the death of a baby...
Coroner: High heat contributed to death of 16-month-old

Latest News

The City of Charleston says they will soon begin their preparations for Tropical Storm Idalia,...
City of Charleston to begin initial preps for Tropical Storm Idalia
A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
Shelter-in-place still in effect at UNC due to threat of armed person, suspect at-large
DeSantis cancels SC campaign travel, returns to Florida facing tropical storm and shooting...
DeSantis cancels SC campaign travel, returns to Florida facing tropical storm and shooting aftermath
Crews spent five hours battling a mobile home fire in Colleton County Thursday afternoon.
One injured in Colleton County mobile home fire