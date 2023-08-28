Lowcountry men arrested on child porn charges

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says two men from the Lowcountry are facing a total of five charges in unrelated cases stemming from child pornographic material.

Robert Arthur Petit Sr., 78, of Mount Pleasant, is charged with four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor; and Frank Michael Jones Jr., 33, of Bonneau, is charged with one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant and Goose Creek Police Departments made the arrests after they received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Petit was arrested on Thursday and Jones was arrested on Saturday, investigators say.

Each count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

A booking photo of Jones was not immediately available.

