Man found dead in submerged car in Johns Island pond identified

By Marissa Lute and Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a car with a deceased person inside was pulled from a pond Friday night.

Dive teams with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were called to a pond on Turtle Marsh Lane around 7 p.m. for a report of a possible vehicle in the pond, sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.

Just before 11 p.m. during a search of the pond, the dive teams found the vehicle and confirmed a body was inside, Knapp said.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the victim as 61-year-old David Therien. He was pronounced dead at 1:23 a.m. Saturday.

Crews recovered the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating the death as a traffic fatality. It marks the 13th traffic fatality investigated this year by Charleston County deputies.

Forensic investigators were on the scene investigating into the night.

