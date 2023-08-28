SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

One injured in Colleton County mobile home fire

Crews spent five hours battling a mobile home fire in Colleton County Thursday afternoon.
Crews spent five hours battling a mobile home fire in Colleton County Thursday afternoon.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman was injured after a mobile home caught on fire Thursday afternoon.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to Stoke Road around 5:15 p.m. Thursday and found a mobile home with fire coming from the south end of the home.

Crews were able to knock down the flames but found the fire had spread above the living room and had to remove the ceilings to reach the flames.

Firefighters said a new metal roof had been installed over a shingle roof and they used a winch to pull a section of the metal roof to extinguish the smolder fire between the roofs.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forecasters now believe Idalia could make landfall in Florida as a major hurricane.
FIRST ALERT: Idalia to impact Lowcountry midweek, forecast to become hurricane near cuba
Betty Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part...
Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’
Family and friends gathered at MUSC this weekend to remember the life of a young man giving a...
Loved ones hold Honor Walk for Lowcountry man donating life-saving organ
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has determined what contributed to the death of a baby...
Coroner: High heat contributed to death of 16-month-old
FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special...
A US Marine Osprey crashes during drills in Australia, killing 3 and injuring 20, some critically

Latest News

A crash on Maybank Highway has the roadway down to one lane Monday morning, authorities said.
FIRST ALERT: Crash on Maybank Highway impacts Monday traffic
Charleston Police are warning motorists of a crash impacting traffic on Johns Island Monday...
River Road crash cleared on Johns Island
DeSantis cancels SC campaign travel, returns to Florida facing tropical storm and shooting...
DeSantis cancels SC campaign travel, returns to Florida facing tropical storm and shooting aftermath
Forecasters now believe Idalia could make landfall in Florida as a major hurricane.
FIRST ALERT: Idalia to impact Lowcountry midweek, forecast to become hurricane near cuba