One injured in Colleton County mobile home fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman was injured after a mobile home caught on fire Thursday afternoon.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to Stoke Road around 5:15 p.m. Thursday and found a mobile home with fire coming from the south end of the home.

Crews were able to knock down the flames but found the fire had spread above the living room and had to remove the ceilings to reach the flames.

Firefighters said a new metal roof had been installed over a shingle roof and they used a winch to pull a section of the metal roof to extinguish the smolder fire between the roofs.

