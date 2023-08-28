SC Lottery
Online threat made against Wando High School not credible, police say

By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is continuing to investigate online threats on social media against Wando High School, maintaining there is no credible threat.

Officials said Charleston County Dispatch was contacted by someone in Australia in reference to a private message on Reddit Monday, according to an incident report.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating the threat, but they said it does not appear credible, spokesperson Ashley Croy said. She said the threat appeared to be from the United States.

“The public’s safety and the safety of the children in our schools will always be our number one priority,” a release from the police department stated.

