19-year-old charged with attempted murder after Georgetown High School shooting

Tyrell Douglas Handy is wanted on charges of aggravated breach of peace, discharging a firearm...
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Georgetown say a 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at Georgetown High School.

Tyrell Douglas Handy, 19, is charged with four counts of attempted murder, Capt. Nelson Brown says.

Handy surrendered to law enforcement on Monday, Brown says.

READ MORE: Georgetown Police name suspect in shooting at high school

Police said they responded Friday night to a large fight at the football game between Georgetown and Andrews High School where shots were fired in the parking lot. The football game was canceled after the shots were fired.

Handy is booked at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting bond hearing. Nelson says more charges are likely.

