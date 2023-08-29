Bond hearing held for two accused of N. Charleston murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge on Tuesday will decide if two murder suspects will stay behind bars ahead of their trial.

Mariah McAteer, 21, and Jaimen Tisdale, 21, both face murder and attempted robbery charges for a deadly North Charleston shooting.

Tisdale also faces a weapons charge.

Police say the shooting happened on July 13 when North Charleston police found a victim in a car who had been shot and killed on Fuller Street near Piedmont Street.

Mcateer and Tisdale’s bond hearing is set for 9:30 a.m.

