SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

City of Charleston to update plans ahead of Idalia

The city of Charleston will update the public on preparation plans ahead of Hurricane Idalida.
The city of Charleston will update the public on preparation plans ahead of Hurricane Idalida.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston will update the public on preparation plans ahead of Hurricane Idalida.

The city will hold a city council meeting just before the news conference to discuss an emergency declaration and emergency ordinances.

The news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Hurricane Idalia was located about 240 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida with wind speeds near 90 mph.

Earlier Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning for much of the Lowcountry.

The area is also under a storm surge watch.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest track for Hurricane Idalia
FIRST ALERT: Tropical storm warning in effect along SC coast, Idalia strengthening
The City of Charleston says they will soon begin their preparations for Tropical Storm Idalia,...
City of Charleston to begin initial preps for Tropical Storm Idalia
Forecasters now believe Idalia could make landfall in Florida as a major hurricane.
FIRST ALERT: Idalia to impact Lowcountry midweek, forecast to become hurricane near Cuba
Officials say a serious crash with injuries has shut down a portion of Highway 165 near Hyde...
One person dead in head-on crash near Ravenel
Crews were called to a pond on Pumpkinseed Drive around 7 p.m. for a report of a possible...
Man found dead in submerged car in Johns Island pond identified

Latest News

A second Lowcountry-area school district has announced changes ahead of the arrival of Idalia...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, offices monitoring potential impacts from Idalia
The latest track for Hurricane Idalia
FIRST ALERT: Tropical storm warning in effect along SC coast, Idalia strengthening
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified two people shot to death off of Leslie...
Coroner identifies two killed in Friday N. Charleston shooting
Dorchester School District Two has announced that twelve of its schools meet federal and state...
Twelve Dorchester District Two schools meet eligibility for free meals