City of Charleston to update plans ahead of Idalia

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston will update the public on preparation plans ahead of Hurricane Idalida.

The city will hold a city council meeting just before the news conference to discuss an emergency declaration and emergency ordinances.

The news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Hurricane Idalia was located about 240 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida with wind speeds near 90 mph.

Earlier Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning for much of the Lowcountry.

The area is also under a storm surge watch.

