City of Charleston to update plans ahead of Idalia
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston will update the public on preparation plans ahead of Hurricane Idalida.
The city will hold a city council meeting just before the news conference to discuss an emergency declaration and emergency ordinances.
The news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Hurricane Idalia was located about 240 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida with wind speeds near 90 mph.
Earlier Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning for much of the Lowcountry.
The area is also under a storm surge watch.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.