CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, offices monitoring potential impacts from Idalia

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A second Lowcountry-area school district has announced changes ahead of the arrival of Idalia in the Lowcountry.

The Orangeburg and Williamsburg County School Districts adjusted their schedules for Wednesday when the first of the effects of Idalia, which is expected to make landfall in Florida as a major hurricane, begin moving across South Carolina.

Other districts in the area say they are monitoring forecasts and speaking with emergency management officials to help the decision-making process.

Lowcountry school districts, colleges

Charleston County School District

“District officials are closely watching Tropical Storm Idalia as it continues its forecast path towards the Gulf of Mexico side of Florida. Our Security and Emergency Management team is participating in regular briefings with the National Weather Service and local emergency management officials,” Charleston School District officials said. “We ask that you continue to monitor the weather forecasts over the next 24 hours and begin thinking about personal storm preparations. If there are any updates related to district operations, we will communicate those as soon as possible via email, phone call, text, social media ( Facebook and Twitter ), and local media outlets.”

Berkeley County School District

“Berkeley County School District is currently monitoring the forecasts and receiving regular updates from Berkeley County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service on Tropical Storm Idalia,” the district said. “At this time, there are no changes to school operations. Any changes to operations will be communicated to staff and parents.”

Dorchester School District Two

Wednesday - eLearning day

Thursday - eLearning day

All extracurricular activities and afterschool programs scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday are canceled.

Dorchester School District Four

Wednesday - eLearning day

Thursday - eLearning day

All district buildings closed

Beaufort County School District

Wednesday : The district will operate an eLearning and remote workday.

Thursday: The district will operate an eLearning and remote workday.

The district said remote learning and work would be dependent on electricity and internet. District buildings will be closed on both days.

Georgetown County School District

District officials will meet with the Georgetown County Emergency Management team to review the latest reports on incoming inclement weather. The district said on its Facebook page that it will release info about school operations following that meeting.

Orangeburg County School District

Wednesday : Kindergarten through fifth grade elementary schools dismiss at 11:30 a.m. (with the exception of Dover Elementary School, which will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.) Middle schools, K-12 schools and Middle High schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. High schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. (with the exception of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, which will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. All afterschool programs and athletic events, including practices and games, will be canceled Wednesday.

Thursday: The district will have a two-hour delayed start. The district will determine plans for afterschool programs and athletic events for Thursday once they can assess campuses for any damage.

Williamsburg County School District

Wednesday - The district will operate on a half-day.

Thursday - Schools will be closed and the day will be treated as an inclement weather day.

Friday - The district will operate on a two-hour delay.

Government offices

Beaufort County

Beaufort County buildings and programs will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Beaufort County schools will be closed as well. Emergency services will remain available throughout.

Convenience Centers are closed Wednesday and Thursday in preparation of the storm.

County Parks and Recreation programs are canceled

Hilton Head Island Airport and Beaufort Executive Airport are operating normally at this time, however as Hurricane Idalia approaches, travelers need to check with their carriers for any possible flight delays and cancellations. Air travelers are encouraged to download their respective airline apps on their mobile devices & to enable notifications so they are sure to receive the latest official word from their airline. Travelers are encouraged to check their airlines for waivers, as well.

“As we closely monitor the trajectory of Hurricane Idalia, County residents can rest assured that every appropriate County department is fully engaged in preparations to ensure the safety and security of our community,” Interim County Administrator John Robinson said.

City of Charleston

City offices, including all recreation facilities and the City Gallery, will close at noon on Wednesday.

The West Ashley Farmers Market scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled.

Town of Bluffton

Offices closed to the public Wednesday and Thursday. Staff will work remotely.

