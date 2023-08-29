Coroner identifies two killed in Friday N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified two people shot to death off of Leslie Street Friday.

Calliou Frazier, 21, and Damoreion Smiley, 19, each died as a result of a gunshot wound, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were called to a home in Dorchester Village near Dorchester Road and Leslie Street around 4:30 p.m., Deputy Chief Scott Perry said.

He confirmed two people died of gunshot wounds, and one person was transported for their injuries.

Perry said investigators believe it was a possible home invasion.

A police report states arriving officers located one man lying on the ground outside the home and two others inside the home that had been shot.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said one of the two people killed in the shooting was a potential suspect.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.