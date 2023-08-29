Coroner IDs 23-year-old man found shot on Nexton Pkwy
Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating as homicide
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who was found shot in Summerville earlier this month.
Hunter Baum, 23, died from a gunshot wound at an area hospital on Aug. 21, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.
RELATED: Loved ones hold Honor Walk for Lowcountry man donating life-saving organ
Deputies were notified of an SUV that had gone off the road on Nexton Parkway near I-26 at approximately 1:35 a.m. on Aug. 15.
An incident report states deputies found a man, later identified as Baum, in the driver’s seat suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Baum was transported to MUSC where he died six days later.
Hartwell said the incident is being investigated as a homicide by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.
No arrests have been made.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.