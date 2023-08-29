SC Lottery
Coroner IDs 23-year-old man found shot on Nexton Pkwy

Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating as homicide
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who was found shot in Summerville earlier this month.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who was found shot in Summerville earlier this month.

Hunter Baum, 23, died from a gunshot wound at an area hospital on Aug. 21, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

Deputies were notified of an SUV that had gone off the road on Nexton Parkway near I-26 at approximately 1:35 a.m. on Aug. 15.

An incident report states deputies found a man, later identified as Baum, in the driver’s seat suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Baum was transported to MUSC where he died six days later.

Hartwell said the incident is being investigated as a homicide by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

