Dominion Energy preps for potential power outages

With Hurricane Idalia approaching the Lowcountry, Dominion Energy wants to give you some reminders in case of a power outage.
By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With Hurricane Idalia approaching the Lowcountry, Dominion Energy wants to give you some reminders in case of a power outage.

Officials say they are ready to respond to any challenges that may arise during the storm.

Dominion Energy will have its crew members strategically stationed throughout their service area as well as communicate with neighboring utilities and contract companies to secure additional resources if the need arises.

The company urges its customers to take proactive measures by having an emergency kit with essentials like flashlights, batteries, a portable radio, first aid supplies, bottled water, and non-perishable food.

While the immediate response to storms is vital, it’s the year-round investments in infrastructure and equipment that truly prepare the company.

This includes routinely maintaining and inspecting facilities, hardening systems by replacing wooden poles with steel poles, and continuously safeguarding overhead lines from potentially dangerous vegetation.

Dominion Energy spokesman Paul Fischer says the number one reason for outages across their system is trees and limbs.

“We have crews working somewhere every day, year-round to remove trees and tree limbs from around our infrastructure to ensure safety, reliability, and resiliency,” Fischer said. “So, trees and tree limbs are the number one reason for power outages across our system, particularly in severe weather.”

Officials stress staying away from downed power lines and highlight their app as the quickest way to report power outages.

