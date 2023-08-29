SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Dozens of Cedar Key residents opt to ride out Hurricane Idalia, despite evacuation orders

The island community of Cedar Key is under a mandatory evacuation order as Hurricane Idalia approaches and leaders are asking residents to heed their warnings
By Scott Gagliardi
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR KEY Fla. (WCJB) - The island community of Cedar Key is under a mandatory evacuation order as Hurricane Idalia approaches and leaders are asking residents to heed their warnings.

The majority of residents are taking the storm seriously, but some are not. Cedar Key is home to more than 800 people and according to Mayor Heath Davis, there are still at least 100 that are not evacuating.

RELATED: Idalia Live Blog

He says he is disappointed in the response from residents.

“Guys, this is bad,” said the mayor. “At the least, it’s worse than we’ve ever seen. So we have to assume that you’ve lived in an area for a long time, and you think that just because you never had a bad situation there before, it’s going to be worse.”

Other officials echoed his sentiment.

“We were in a different place yesterday than we are today,” said Sue Colson, Cedar Key public information officer. “Today, this is absolutely critical. Absolutely critical that people heed this warning and leave. Remember, I instructed all of you that. The one word to remember is leave, I can’t enforce that any better than telling you that that’s the safest thing you can do.”

Officials say the electricity will be cut and the bridge to the island will be closed Tuesday night. The water tower, which supplies the island, will be cut off as well.

RELATED: Evacuations ordered ahead of Idalia, shelters open in North Central Florida

Residents may use the following shelters:

  • Special needs shelter will be open at the Bronson Elementary School; 400 Ishie Avenue Bronson, Florida at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday
  • General population and pet-friendly shelter will be open at the Bronson Middle/High School; 351 Ishie Avenue Bronson, Florida at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Williston Middle High School shelter, 350 Robert Philpot Wy, Williston, is open now.

Levy County Emergency Management officials say citizens with animals that need to be sheltered need to bring a crate, food, bottled water (1-gallon jug per animal), and any medications. Owners must provide a Rabies vaccine certificate and proof of distemper parvo/ feline distemper vaccine. Levy County Animal Services will provide vaccines for an additional $10.00 per vaccine. All animals will be sheltered at the Levy County Animal Control shelter if you cannot provide proof of vaccinations. Citizens who have pet questions should call (352) 486-5138.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second Lowcountry-area school district has announced changes ahead of the arrival of Idalia...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, offices monitoring potential impacts from Idalia
The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Idalia to a Category 4 storm as of 5 a.m. Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Idalia now a Cat. 4 storm ahead of Florida landfall
Municipalities are making sandbags available for residents and businesses beginning Tuesday.
THE LIST: Sandbag distribution locations in the Lowcountry
Gov. Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of the arrival of Idalia.
‘We’re thoroughly prepared’: McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of Idalia
The Aug. 15 shooting is being investigated as a homicide by the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.
Coroner IDs 23-year-old man found shot on Nexton Pkwy

Latest News

As the Lowcountry prepares for the impact of Idalia, businesses that thrive around water are...
Lowcountry marinas prepare for Idalia’s arrival
Utilities like Dominion Energy are urging people to be proactive by preparing for potential...
Charge your devices ahead of possible power outages
As the Lowcountry prepares for the impact of Idalia, businesses that thrive around water are...
VIDEO: Lowcountry marinas prepare for Idalia’s arrival
Ocean Surf Shop on Center Street will likely be using its hurricane shutters and closing...
Folly Beach businesses prepare for Hurricane Idalia’s arrival
With Hurricane Idalia expected to hit the Charleston region Wednesday, businesses near Folly...
VIDEO: Folly Beach businesses prepare for Hurricane Idalia’s arrival