Dozens of Cedar Key residents opt to ride out Hurricane Idalia, despite evacuation orders

CEDAR KEY Fla. (WCJB) - The island community of Cedar Key is under a mandatory evacuation order as Hurricane Idalia approaches and leaders are asking residents to heed their warnings.

The majority of residents are taking the storm seriously, but some are not. Cedar Key is home to more than 800 people and according to Mayor Heath Davis, there are still at least 100 that are not evacuating.

He says he is disappointed in the response from residents.

“Guys, this is bad,” said the mayor. “At the least, it’s worse than we’ve ever seen. So we have to assume that you’ve lived in an area for a long time, and you think that just because you never had a bad situation there before, it’s going to be worse.”

Other officials echoed his sentiment.

“We were in a different place yesterday than we are today,” said Sue Colson, Cedar Key public information officer. “Today, this is absolutely critical. Absolutely critical that people heed this warning and leave. Remember, I instructed all of you that. The one word to remember is leave, I can’t enforce that any better than telling you that that’s the safest thing you can do.”

Officials say the electricity will be cut and the bridge to the island will be closed Tuesday night. The water tower, which supplies the island, will be cut off as well.

Residents may use the following shelters:

Special needs shelter will be open at the Bronson Elementary School ; 400 Ishie Avenue Bronson, Florida at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday

General population and pet-friendly shelter will be open at the Bronson Middle/High School; 351 Ishie Avenue Bronson, Florida at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Williston Middle High School shelter, 350 Robert Philpot Wy, Williston, is open now.

Levy County Emergency Management officials say citizens with animals that need to be sheltered need to bring a crate, food, bottled water (1-gallon jug per animal), and any medications. Owners must provide a Rabies vaccine certificate and proof of distemper parvo/ feline distemper vaccine. Levy County Animal Services will provide vaccines for an additional $10.00 per vaccine. All animals will be sheltered at the Levy County Animal Control shelter if you cannot provide proof of vaccinations. Citizens who have pet questions should call (352) 486-5138.

