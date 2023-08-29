Drowning tragedy inspires program for free swimming lessons

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - A drowning tragedy in the town of Hollywood has inspired a program for free swimming lessons at the town’s first public pool. The mother of a drowning victim is pushing to make sure no one else goes through the pain she has endured.

The pool at the West County Aquatic Center is named after Genesis who passed away in 2014. It has been open since 2019 with the purpose of providing swimming lessons to locals.

In 2014, Jennifer Holmes lost her 13-year-old son, Genesis, after he drowned in a local pond because he didn’t know how to swim. After the drowning accident, Genesis’s mother started working with the Charleston County Parks Foundation with the mission to help prevent other families from losing loved ones to drowning and provide support to those who can’t afford swim lessons. And that’s how the Genesis Swim Safety Fund at the West County Aquatic Center was born.

The Charleston County Parks Foundation raises money through its waterparks and beach parks to fund swimming lessons at this pool for people who live in the area and need help paying for the instruction. An official with Charleston County Parks Foundation said that each summer there are about 300 lesson slots, 100 of which are free for people who receive a scholarship from the Genesis Swim Safety Fund.

“If you hear about Genesis Holmes’ story, and if you do not know how to swim, take the opportunity and come out to the West County Aquatic Center, the Genesis Pool, and give your family the opportunity because it is so very important to know about water safety and survival skills so there will be no more families like Genesis Holmes’ family,” Holmes said.

Charleston County Parks reports that so far this summer, $15,000 has been raised at its waterparks to support the swimming lessons at the pool and other drowning prevention programs.

After Labor Day Weekend, the pool is closed until next summer, but you can still apply for a swimming scholarship or make a donation to the Genesis Swim Safety Fund. Information can be found at https://www.ccprc.com/3688/Genesis-Swim-Safety-Fund and you can email questions to admin@charlestoncountyparksfoundation.org.

