FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Idalia expected to bring tropical storm conditions to the Lowcountry!

Download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app for the latest on Idalia's path.
Download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app for the latest on Idalia's path.
By Joey Sovine
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Idalia is now a hurricane and forecast to become a major hurricane as it races toward landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida. Tropical Storm Watches and Storm Surge Watches have been issued for the Charleston County coastline and points south as we brace for tropical storm conditions. Idalia will weaken as it approaches from the south Category 3 hurricane as it makes landfall in Florida Wednesday morning to a tropical storm as it moves through our area early Thursday morning. The brunt of the storm will be on the front end with outer bands beginning to reach our area Wednesday morning. The rain bands will be very widely spaced out initially before becoming steadier, and heavier, as we head into Wednesday afternoon and evening. There is a low to moderate threat of quick spin-up tornadoes on the front end of the storm. We’ll be monitoring any rain bands as they move ashore from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening for possible rotation. The wind will begin light Wednesday morning and slowly pick up during the day. Breezy conditions will develop during the afternoon with windy stretches from Wednesday evening through early Thursday. Peak wind gusts of 50-60 mph are possible along the coast. Elsewhere, wind gusts will likely top out between 35-45 mph for most. Prepare for the possibility of power outages. Thankfully, widespread outages are not expected at this time.

Coastal flooding is a concern around high tide Wednesday evening. High tide in the Charleston Harbor is 8:21PM Wednesday. The forecast currently calls for major coastal flooding due to a combination of King Tides in place this week and 2-4 feet of storm surge. Dangerous surf, deadly rip currents and beach erosion are all likely along the coast.

The center of Idalia will likely pass very close to the coast of South Carolina. Based on the track, the heaviest rainfall will be north and west of the center. Rainfall totals of 2-6″ are likely with the heaviest rainfall across inland areas, near I-95. Any shift in the current track could lessen, or increase, the potential for flooding in any particular area. The center of Idalia is expected to move north of the area by sunrise Thursday putting us on the back side of the storm. The back side of the storm will be drier, but still breezy, and the wind will take a while to calm down. Wind gusts of 30 -35 mph will be possible through the day on Thursday with just a few showers early in the morning. Overall, the weather, and Idalia’s most significant potential impacts, will diminish quickly Thursday morning. Clouds may be slow to part on Thursday but the temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s on the back side of this storm will be the big story.

