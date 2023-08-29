FIRST ALERT: Idalia a Cat. 2 storm; Tropical storm warning in place for SC coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The latest update from the National Hurricane Center upgraded Idalia as a Category 2 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico as the Lowcountry prepares to feel its effects Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for most of the Lowcountry. A hurricane watch is in effect from Edisto Beach south, covering Beaufort and Jasper Counties.

⚠️FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for most of the Lowcountry of South Carolina. This means tropical storm force wind gusts are likely over the next 36 hours. Wind gusts 35-45 mph are possible inland, 50+ along the coast. Power outages are possible! pic.twitter.com/USjR7tSGTN — Joey Sovine Live 5 (@JoeySovine) August 29, 2023

The warning is in effect for Charleston, Berkeley, Colleton, Beaufort, Dorchester and Jasper Counties with tropical storm-force winds from Idalia expected within the next 36 hours. A storm surge watch is also in effect.

Tropical storm watches are in effect for Georgetown, Williamsburg, and southeastern Orangeburg counties.

At 5 p.m., the center of Hurricane Idalia was located near latitude 26.1 North, longitude 84.8 West and was moving toward the north near 16 mph.

A northward to north-northeastward motion is expected through Tuesday night, with Idalia’s center forecast to reach the Big Bend coast of Florida on Wednesday morning. After landfall, the center of Idalia is forecast to turn toward the northeast and east, moving near or along the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina late Wednesday and Thursday.

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast, and Idalia is expected to become a major hurricane Tuesday night before it reaches the Big Bend coast of Florida.

Idalia is likely to still be a hurricane while moving across southern Georgia, and possibly when it reaches the coast of Georgia or southern South Carolina on Wednesday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles. The minimum central pressure based on reconnaissance data is 972 mb or 28.71 inches.

Lowcountry to begin feeling effects Wednesday

In Charleston County and coastal Colleton County, the current wind forecast calls for peak wind speeds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts of up to 55 to 60 mph. In Berkeley County, wind speeds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the coastal portion of the county are possible.

However, there is uncertainty in the storm’s track, expected intensity and size, meaning residents could face wind speeds between 58 to 73 mph along the coastal areas.

Potential effects from Idalia could include:

Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored.

Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles.

Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow-rooted.

Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges and access routes impassable.

Travel by vehicle or on foot will become increasingly difficult. Danger of death or injury from falling objects such as trees or electric wires outside.

Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above-ground lines, which could persist for hours or days.

Some poorly secured small craft could break loose from their moorings.

In Beaufort County, the peak wind forecast calls for speeds of 45 to 60 mph with gusts to 70 mph. Uncertainty in the forecast means residents in Beaufort County should prepare for life-threatening Category 1 or 2-force, meaning the potential of wind speeds of 74 to 110 mph.

Potential effects:

Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Some locations may be uninhabitable for weeks.

Danger of death or injury from falling objects and airborne projectiles outside.

Large trees snapped or uprooted.

Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded locations. Several bridges and access routes impassable.

Large areas with power and communications outages, which could persist for days.

Several secured small craft could break free from moorings.

Storm surge watch also in effect

The same counties are under storm surge watch until further notice. The peak storm surge forecast calls for a surge of 2 to 4 feet above ground in surge-prone areas.

A storm surge could cause areas of inundation of saltwater along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots farther inland near rivers and creeks, with the storm surge flooding accentuated by waves.

Possible effects:

Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast.

Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in normally vulnerable low spots.

Moderate to major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents.

Minor to moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Some navigation aids possibly displaced well off station, creating difficult navigation near inlets and waterways.

In addition to winds and storm surge, peak rainfall amounts could reach 3 to 6 inches with locally-higher amounts. Inland Berkeley County could receive 4 to 8 inches of rain.

Rivers and tributaries could rapidly overflow their banks in multiple locations. Small streams, creeks, canals, ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers could become stressed.

Flood waters could enter many structures within multiple communities; some structures could become uninhabitable or be washed away. Flood waters could cover multiple escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions could become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures could be possible.

Drinking water and sewer services could be negatively impacted.

Hazardous containers and materials could possibly be present in flood waters.

There is also the potential for tornadoes as the storm moves through.

A STORM SURGE WATCH has been issued for the coast until further notice. Storm surge inundation of 2-4 feet above ground is possible within surge prone areas on Wednesday and Thursday. pic.twitter.com/jSwjkaT5Y9 — Chris Holtzman (@ChrisHoltzmanWx) August 28, 2023

