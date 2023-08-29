SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Single-vehicle crash closes portion Fleming Rd.

Deputies say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Fleming Road near Forest Lane on James Island.
Deputies say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Fleming Road near Forest Lane on James Island.(WTVG)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash with a serious injury Monday night.

Deputies say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Fleming Road near Forest Lane on James Island.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

This is the developing story. Check back for updates.

