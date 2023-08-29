FIRST ALERT: Single-vehicle crash closes portion Fleming Rd.
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash with a serious injury Monday night.
Deputies say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Fleming Road near Forest Lane on James Island.
Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.
This is the developing story. Check back for updates.
