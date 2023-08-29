THE LIST: Sandbag distribution locations in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cities and towns across the Lowcountry are preparing for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Idalia in the area.
Municipalities are making sandbags available for residents and businesses beginning Tuesday.
Charleston County
City of Charleston - The city of Charleston will have a limited supply of free sand and sandbags for residents. Residents should bring their own shovels. Distribution will take place at three locations in the city. Distribution will run from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday.
- Bees Landing Recreation Center, 1580 Ashley Gardens Boulevard
- James Island Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road
- Hampton Park (parking lot near baseball field), 30 Mary Murray Drive
North Charleston - Sandbags will be available from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. - noon on Wednesday
- Gussie Green Community Center
- North Charleston Athletic Center
- North Charleston Aquatic Center
Berkeley County
Sandbags are now available at the following sites on a first-come, first-served basis. The sites are self-serve. More locations will be added, as needed.
- Hanahan – The ballfields behind Trident Technical College at Mabeline Road and Railroad Avenue
- Moncks Corner – Off Carolina Avenue behind the railroad tracks (behind Moncks Corner Fire Department headquarters)
- Moncks Corner / Summerville – Central Berkeley Fire & EMS Station 3, 115 Sunview Avenue, Moncks Corner
- Goose Creek – ACROSS FROM Goose Creek Fire Department headquarters at 201 Button Hall Avenue, Goose Creek
- Huger – Cainhoy Fire Department Station 6, 1004 United Drive, Huger
Dorchester County
Distribution will be from noon - 6 p.m. Tuesday
There is a limit of ten sandbags per resident or business owner.
Please bring a shovel as sites are a Fill It Yourself model with the county providing sand and bags.
- Ridgeville Town Hall, 105 School St., Ridgeville, SC 29472
- Harleyville Town Hall, 122 W Main St., Harleyville, SC 29448
- Dorchester County Court House in St. George, 5200 E. Jim Bilton Blvd. St., George, SC 29477
- Gahagan Park, 184 W. Boundary St., Summerville, SC 29485
- Old Bi-lo Parking Lot, (By Summerville High School) 1452 Boone Hill Rd., Summerville, SC 29483
