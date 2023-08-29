Lowcountry school districts monitoring potential impacts of Hurricane Idalia

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - School districts across the Lowcountry are monitoring the potential impacts of Hurricane Idalia as the storm is set to impact parts of South Carolina on Wednesday.

So far, only one school district has announced changes ahead of the storm.

Other districts in the area say they are monitoring forecasts and speaking with emergency management officials to help the decision-making process.

Williamsburg County School District

Wednesday - operating on a half-day

Thursday - Schools closed, inclement weather day

Friday - 2-hour delay

Charleston County School District

“District officials are closely watching Tropical Storm Idalia as it continues its forecast path towards the Gulf of Mexico side of Florida. Our Security and Emergency Management team is participating in regular briefings with the National Weather Service and local emergency management officials,” Charleston School District officials said. “We ask that you continue to monitor the weather forecasts over the next 24 hours and begin thinking about personal storm preparations. If there are any updates related to district operations, we will communicate those as soon as possible via email, phone call, text, social media ( Facebook and Twitter ), and local media outlets.”

Berkeley County School District

“Berkeley County School District is currently monitoring the forecasts and receiving regular updates from Berkeley County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service on Tropical Storm Idalia,” the district said. “At this time, there are no changes to school operations. Any changes to operations will be communicated to staff and parents.”

Dorchester School District Two

“District officials are working closely with the Dorchester County Emergency Preparedness Center, the National Weather Service, state agencies, as well as surrounding school districts as we monitor Tropical Storm Idalia and the potential impact on our community,” district officials said. “Any announcements will be made using the school district’s communication system, the district website , social media and local media outlets.”

Dorchester School District Four

“In conjunction with local emergency management officials, we are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Idalia as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico and continues on its forecast path towards Florida,” the district said. “Any updates related to district operations, school closings, or athletic schedules will be communicated with our families through district and school websites, our Facebook page, email, phone calls, and local media outlets.”

Beaufort County School District

“BCSD is monitoring potential weather conditions associated with Tropical Storm Idalia. We understand that you need as much advanced notice as possible regarding any decisions so you can plan accordingly for your family’s needs,” the district said in an announcement. “The potential impact days are Wednesday and/or Thursday in one form or another. The district is actively engaged with the County’s Emergency Operations Center. We will make a final determination on Tuesday regarding Wednesday and Thursday operations.”

Georgetown County School District

