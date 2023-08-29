Man out on bond for 2021 A-1 Food Store murder to remain out of jail

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of murder while he was out on bond for a slew of other charges will remain out of jail for now.

Monday, Judge Bentley Price ruled Dartez Ferguson must stay on strict house arrest for the next 10 days and must not leave his house for any reason. Price gave this deadline for prosecutors and the defense to get more concrete information and a list of locations where Ferguson has been while out on bond.

This comes after the prosecution filed four months ago to have Ferguson’s bond revoked for violating the terms of his bond and house arrest and going to unauthorized places like bars.

The defense, meanwhile, argues the bond company has never complained about Ferguson and says he’s always in touch about his location.

Ferguson is charged with murder in connection to a shooting at the A-1 grocery store in North Charleston in November of 2021.

The victim’s mother addressed the court Monday, saying she’s still waiting on justice.

“When I got up this morning, I said, ‘Is he going to be out again? Are they going to fail me again?’” she says. “It just doesn’t seem fair that he’s out living his life and my son is not here to speak for himself.”

Initially, Judge Price revoked Ferguson’s bond entirely for the next two weeks. When the defense protested, however, Judge Price changed his ruling.

Ferguson was out on bond for robbery and other drug-related charges when he was arrested for the 2021 murder.

