SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

N. Charleston mayoral candidates share their views during community meeting

Election season is right around the corner, and North Charleston mayoral candidates are already campaigning.
By Skyler Hill
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Election season is right around the corner, and North Charleston mayoral candidates are already campaigning.

The Whipper Barony Neighborhood Association held their monthly public meeting to hear from candidates running for mayor of North Charleston Monday night.

Eight of the 11 candidates running for North Charleston Mayor were in attendance. Also in attendance were members of the North Charleston community who quickly filled the room to max capacity.

RELATED: Filing deadline closes with 10 vying to lead North Charleston

Russ Coletti, a North Charleston resident and Veteran of the United States Navy and Air Force, shared what he hopes to do as mayor.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I’m running for you. I’m the one that’s gonna set the record straight. We’re gonna change the way our city does business. No more ‘we have no more money.’ We’re bringing the money to the community to beautify your neighborhoods,” Coletti said.

Former North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess was one of the first people to enter the race back in March.

“You know about me. I don’t run away from crime, I run to crime. Infrastructure is an issue. Number two, this building was built in 1992. We need a new building. And quality of life. If you work on those qualities, I’ll call your life well-changed,” Burgess said.

While some of the candidates touched on community engagement, decreasing crime and making North Charleston better overall were the biggest points in Monday night’s meeting.

“If this is going to be a true, world-class city, we need to start doing world-class things. We’re going to have to have walkability, we’re gonna have to have safety, we’re going to have to have equity,” candidate Stephanie Ganaway-Pasley said.

Todd Olds, former North Charleston councilman, shared what his intentions are with budget if he is elected.

“We need to take attention to detail in these communities. We need to invest the money that’s procured and allot it in the budget to put in these communities and not look far up North Charleston and neglect the south of North Charleston.”

“So as your elected leader, I promise you and like I did before and I’ll do it again. We’ll bring these things to the community. You shouldn’t have to go out and beg. This should be an equal distribution,” Charleston County Council Member and mayoral candidate Teddie Pryor Sr. said.

Despite not being in the mayor’s seat just yet, each candidate knew what they could bring to the North Charleston area.

“I go to all of the monthly meetings. I listen to their concerns, I try to handle their concerns. If they need a new recreation center or they need a new ball field, then it’s my responsibility to make sure that happens,” North Charleston Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Rhonda Jerome said.

“You’ll see they have palm trees, sidewalks, everything over there. So, we need to make sure in that budget, south of Durant Avenue and Whipper Barony get sidewalks and amenities that’s needed for quality of life,” candidate Jesse Williams said.

“My vision is, I want to make sure I lower crime in North Charleston, I increase the median household income and that we as a city are allowed to make sure there’s affordable housing in North Charleston,” candidate John Singletary said.

Samuel Whatley and Curtis Merriweather Jr. were not at Monday night’s meeting. They have not yet responded to a request for comment.

The North Charleston general election will be held on Nov. 7.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Charleston says they will soon begin their preparations for Tropical Storm Idalia,...
City of Charleston to begin initial preps for Tropical Storm Idalia
Forecasters now believe Idalia could make landfall in Florida as a major hurricane.
FIRST ALERT: Idalia to impact Lowcountry midweek, forecast to become hurricane near Cuba
Crews were called to a pond on Pumpkinseed Drive around 7 p.m. for a report of a possible...
Man found dead in submerged car in Johns Island pond identified
Officials say a serious crash with injuries has shut down a portion of Highway 165 near Hyde...
One person dead in head-on crash near Ravenel
A tropical storm watch is in effect for Charleston, Berkeley, coastal Colleton, Beaufort and...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical storm watch in effect along SC coast

Latest News

The Aug. 15 shooting is being investigated as a homicide by the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.
Coroner IDs 23-year-old man found shot on Nexton Pkwy
Deputies say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Fleming Road near Forest Lane on James Island.
FIRST ALERT: Single-vehicle crash closes portion Fleming Rd.
Election season is right around the corner, and North Charleston mayoral candidates are already...
VIDEO: N. Charleston mayoral candidates share their views during community meeting
Officials say a serious crash with injuries has shut down a portion of Highway 165 near Hyde...
One person dead in head-on crash near Ravenel