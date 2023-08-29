SC Lottery
One person dead in head-on crash near Ravenel

Officials say a serious crash with injuries has shut down a portion of Highway 165 near Hyde...
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a crash near Ravenel Monday.

The crash was reported around 4:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Hyde Park Road, sheriff’s spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.

An initial investigation shows that a Toyota sedan crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a Dodge pickup, Knapp said.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released their name.

The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Knapp said.

Highway 165 reopened at 7:30 p.m.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating.

