SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SC atty. gen. praises Supreme Court decision to not rehear Fetal Heartbeat case

Gov. Henry McMaster is calling a South Carolina Supreme Court ruling on the state’s fetal heartbeat bill a victory for the sanctity of life.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s attorney general responded Tuesday afternoon to the state Supreme Court’s denial of a petition to rehear the latest case involving the state’s so-called Fetal Heartbeat Law.

Attorney General Alan Wilson issued the following statement:

As we have always argued and maintained, the Constitutional right to privacy does not apply to abortion. The right to life is foremost and absolutely must be protected and prioritized. We’re pleased with the Court’s decision to deny a petition to rehear this case. I believe this decision will have a long-lasting positive impact on the future of our state, and I’m honored our office was able to fight for the unborn and defend the rule of law.

The state’s high court upheld South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act as constitutional and ended an injunction blocking the law’s enforcement on Wednesday.

That injunction was issued shortly after Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, the Greenville Women’s Clinic and two doctors filed a lawsuit against the state immediately after McMaster signed a new version of the act into law on May 25.

The state’s high court found the 2021 version of the bill unconstitutional back in January in a 3-2 vote. In response, the state’s General Assembly revised the 2021 law. The state’s newly-all-male Supreme Court heard arguments on the new lawsuit back in June.

The new act “generally prohibits an abortion after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, not at a specified period of weeks into the pregnancy,” Justice John Kittredge wrote.

The law provides limited exceptions allowing for an abortion in the event of a risk to the health of the mother, fatal fetal anomalies, rape, and incest.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second Lowcountry-area school district has announced changes ahead of the arrival of Idalia...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, offices monitoring potential impacts from Idalia
The latest track for Hurricane Idalia
FIRST ALERT: Tropical storm warning in effect along SC coast, Idalia strengthening
The City of Charleston says they will soon begin their preparations for Tropical Storm Idalia,...
City of Charleston to begin initial preps for Tropical Storm Idalia
Forecasters now believe Idalia could make landfall in Florida as a major hurricane.
FIRST ALERT: Idalia to impact Lowcountry midweek, forecast to become hurricane near Cuba
Officials say a serious crash with injuries has shut down a portion of Highway 165 near Hyde...
One person dead in head-on crash near Ravenel

Latest News

Mariah Cheyenne McAteer, 21, is charged with murder and three counts of attempted armed...
Bond hearing held for two accused of N. Charleston murder
A judge on Tuesday will decide if two murder suspects will stay behind bars ahead of their trial.
VIDEO: Bond hearing held for two accused of N. Charleston murder
The state began its case against a couple accused of killing a disabled 13-year-old girl by...
Testimony begins in murder trial of disabled 13-year-old in Colleton Co.
A second Lowcountry-area school district has announced changes ahead of the arrival of Idalia...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, offices monitoring potential impacts from Idalia