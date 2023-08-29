SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Tiger at Colorado zoo dies after accident involving anesthesia

Mila moved to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo from her mother at the Toronto Zoo in March 2023.
Mila moved to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo from her mother at the Toronto Zoo in March 2023.(Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A tiger at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs died on Aug. 25 after a fall while on anesthesia, according to officials.

The 2-year-old Amur tiger named Mila needed dental care for a “severe” dental issue, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo shared in a news release on Tuesday.

There were concerns the dental issue could have led to a fatal infection if it was left untreated.

When Mila received the anesthesia, zoo officials said she jumped on a bench and fell asleep after voluntarily receiving the initial anesthesia injection.

Less than a minute after falling asleep, Mila fell off the bench. The fall caused a fatal spinal injury, according to the zoo.

“She could have slid off from that height a hundred times and landed in a variety of other positions and been unaffected,” Dr. Eric Klaphake, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s head veterinarian, said in the release. “The team quickly entered her den when it was safe and diligently tried for 40 minutes to give her life-saving care.”

Amur tigers are considered critically endangered with only around 500 remaining in their native habitats.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second Lowcountry-area school district has announced changes ahead of the arrival of Idalia...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, offices monitoring potential impacts from Idalia
The latest track for Hurricane Idalia
FIRST ALERT: Idalia a Cat. 2 storm; Tropical storm warning in place for SC coast
The City of Charleston says they will soon begin their preparations for Tropical Storm Idalia,...
City of Charleston to begin initial preps for Tropical Storm Idalia
Forecasters now believe Idalia could make landfall in Florida as a major hurricane.
FIRST ALERT: Idalia to impact Lowcountry midweek, forecast to become hurricane near Cuba
Officials say a serious crash with injuries has shut down a portion of Highway 165 near Hyde...
One person dead in head-on crash near Ravenel

Latest News

Several Sullivan’s Island dog walkers and regulars are speaking up about their personal...
Visitors recall personal coyote encounters, attacks on Sullivan’s Island
FILE - President Joe Biden stands with Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves during the Summit...
Biden talks immigration and trade with Costa Rican President Chaves at the White House
President Joe Biden welcomed President Rodrigo Chaves Robles to the White House Tuesday. (CNN,...
Costa Rican president talks with Biden on keeping supply chains safe
President Joe Biden calls the Costa Rican president “a great partner” on migration challenges...
President Biden welcomes Costa Rican president to the White House
Mariah Cheyenne McAteer, 21, is charged with murder and three counts of attempted armed...
Bond hearing held for two accused of N. Charleston murder