Twelve Dorchester District Two schools meet eligibility for free meals

Dorchester School District Two has announced that twelve of its schools meet federal and state criteria to provide free meals to their students starting Friday.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The additional 10 schools join Windson Hill Arts Infused Elementary School and RISE Academy.

Beginning Friday, students at the 12 schools will not need to complete forms to get free breakfast and lunch meals:

  • Alston-Bailey Elementary School
  • Alston Middle School
  • Dr. Eugene Sires Elementary School
  • Eagle Nest Elementary School
  • Flowertown Elementary School
  • Gregg Middle School
  • Newington Elementary School
  • RISE Academy
  • River Oaks Middle School
  • Spann Elementary School
  • Summerville Elementary School
  • Windsor Hill Arts Infused Elementary School

The district says it will continue to monitor school data to determine eligibility.

