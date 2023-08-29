Twelve Dorchester District Two schools meet eligibility for free meals

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two has announced that twelve of its schools meet federal and state criteria to provide free meals to their students starting Friday.

The additional 10 schools join Windson Hill Arts Infused Elementary School and RISE Academy.

Beginning Friday, students at the 12 schools will not need to complete forms to get free breakfast and lunch meals:

Alston-Bailey Elementary School

Alston Middle School

Dr. Eugene Sires Elementary School

Eagle Nest Elementary School

Flowertown Elementary School

Gregg Middle School

Newington Elementary School

RISE Academy

River Oaks Middle School

Spann Elementary School

Summerville Elementary School

Windsor Hill Arts Infused Elementary School

The district says it will continue to monitor school data to determine eligibility.

