SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Two adults, two young children found fatally stabbed inside New York City apartment

A woman, a man and two toddlers were found dead inside a New York City apartment on Monday...
A woman, a man and two toddlers were found dead inside a New York City apartment on Monday afternoon, police said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Four people - including two young boys, ages 1 and 3 - were found fatally stabbed inside a New York City apartment Monday, police said.

Officers who were called at about 3 p.m. for a wellness check on Manhattan’s Upper West Side found the bodies of the children and two adults, a 41-year-old man and 40-year-old woman. The adults had trauma to the neck and the children had wounds to their bodies, a police spokesperson said.

Emergency officials pronounced all of them dead at the scene. Police had initially identified the children as a boy and a girl.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forecasters now believe Idalia could make landfall in Florida as a major hurricane.
FIRST ALERT: Idalia to impact Lowcountry midweek, forecast to become hurricane near Cuba
Betty Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part...
Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’
Crews were called to a pond on Pumpkinseed Drive around 7 p.m. for a report of a possible...
Man found dead in submerged car in Johns Island pond identified
The City of Charleston says they will soon begin their preparations for Tropical Storm Idalia,...
City of Charleston to begin initial preps for Tropical Storm Idalia
Family and friends gathered at MUSC this weekend to remember the life of a young man giving a...
Loved ones hold Honor Walk for Lowcountry man donating life-saving organ

Latest News

FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Monday, Aug. 21,...
Hawaii power utility takes responsibility for first fire on Maui, but faults county firefighters
In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 9:41 am ET satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and...
Florida governor declares widespread state of emergency ahead of Idalia’s expected landfall
Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, walks out of the House chamber after being silenced for the day...
GOP silences ‘Tennessee Three’ Democrat on House floor for day on ‘out of order’ rule; crowd erupts
The City of Charleston says they will soon begin their preparations for Tropical Storm Idalia,...
City of Charleston to begin initial preps for Tropical Storm Idalia