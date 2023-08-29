Visitors recall personal coyote encounters, attacks on Sullivan’s Island

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Sullivan’s Island dog walkers and regulars are speaking up about their personal experiences with coyotes.

This comes a day after town officials reported five coyote-led attacks involving dogs within the month of August.

They say the breed has been approaching people, dogs and roaming open areas of the beach more often than usual.

The South Carolina Department of Resources says mid-summer and fall are peak active times for these animals. Typically, this is when coyotes migrate to new spaces, feed and have young.

SCDNR officials add another reason for the increased interactions could be from them being opportunistic feeders, meaning they will be quick and take anything they need.

One of those attacks happened over the weekend on the beach at Station 27.

Theo Jourdan’s dog Willie Nelson was walking in the middle of the beach with his nanny and another dog Saturday morning when the attack happened.

Two coyotes came out, grabbed Willie and disappeared.

Others say they have been chased by coyotes in the past.

Now, they avoid the area altogether or take proactive measures to be able to walk safely.

“I’ve always known there are coyotes here,” Sullivan’s regular Shelly Carson said. “Never seen one until this year. Really march was the first time I had my first sighting and started carrying pepper spray on the beach. In June I started carrying a birdie alarm. And now I carry a stick with me too.”

Visitors are asking for help from officials to curb the problem.

They ask for population control, area management and listening to residential concerns.

