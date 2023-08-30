SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

5 million bees fall off truck onto roadway in Canada; drivers asked to close windows

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Police west of Toronto on Wednesday warned drivers to keep their car windows closed after a truck spilled crates carrying five million bees onto a road.

Halton Regional Police said they received a call around 6:15 a.m. reporting the bee crates had come loose from a truck and spilled onto Guelph Line, north of Dundas Street, in Burlington, Ontario, just west of Toronto.

It was “quite the scene,” Const. Ryan Anderson said.

“Crates were literally on the road and swarms of bees were flying around,” he said. “The initial beekeeper that was on scene was apparently stung a few times.”

The scene prompted police to warn drivers to close their windows as they passed by and for pedestrians to avoid the area.

About an hour after police put out a notice on social media, several beekeepers were in touch with police offering to help. Six or seven beekeepers eventually arrived at the scene, Anderson said.

By around 9:15 a.m., police said most of the five million bees had been safely collected and the crates were being hauled away. Some crates had been left behind for the uncollected bees to return to them on their own.

A colony of honeybees in summer has around 50,000 to 80,000 bees, according to the Canadian Honey Council, a national association of beekeepers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second Lowcountry-area school district has announced changes ahead of the arrival of Idalia...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, offices monitoring potential impacts from Idalia
Idalia could still be a Category 1 hurricane as it reaches the South Carolina border late...
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Warning issued for Charleston and Dorchester Counties
Gov. Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of the arrival of Idalia.
‘We’re thoroughly prepared’: McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of Idalia
Municipalities are making sandbags available for residents and businesses beginning Tuesday.
THE LIST: Sandbag distribution locations in the Lowcountry
The Aug. 15 shooting is being investigated as a homicide by the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.
Coroner IDs 23-year-old man found shot on Nexton Pkwy

Latest News

VIDEO: Update on Hurricane Idalia
VIDEO: Update on Hurricane Idalia
VIDEO: Gov. McMaster, state leaders give update on Hurricane Idalia
VIDEO: Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh gives Hurricane Idalia update
VIDEO: Tracking Hurricane Idalia